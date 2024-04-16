Salaar TV Premiere Release Date & Time: Here’s When Prabhas’ Action Drama Will Release On TV

Salaar TV Premiere Release Date & Time: Prabhas' superhit film Salaar aka Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire was one of the biggest releases of 2023. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the action drama also featured Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy and Ramachandra Raju in the lead. The movie was a box office hit and Prabhas and Prithviraj won a millions of hearts with their stint.

After the phenomenal theatrical success, Salaar witnessed an incredible response during the OTT release as well. To note, Salaar was released on Netflix in January in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and English while the Hindi version was released on Disney+ Hostar in February. And while fans are going all gaga about this action drama, everyone has been eagerly waiting for the movie's television release. The wait is finally over now as Prabhas and Prithviraj's Salaar is all set for its world television premiere this week.

