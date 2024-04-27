'Salaar: Shouryavanga Parvam' Sequel Announced; Kiara Advani Joins Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, & Others!

Prabhas' movie 'Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire' hit the screens and quickly won hearts of audiences across various groups, turning it into a massive success. Following its triumph at the worldwide box office, the makers have announced a sequel titled 'Salaar: Shouryavanga Parvam'. However, details regarding the beginning of its filming remains unclear. Recent buzz suggests that production might kick off in May for the sequel, as per conversations in the Film Nagar.

