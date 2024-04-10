Samantha REACTS To A Fan Who Questioned Her About Cheating On Naga Chaitanya; Her Reply Wins Applause

Samantha Replies To A Troll For Questioning About Naga Chaitanya: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is right now focusing on her well-being and health after being diagnosed with an auto-immune disease called Myositis. She openly spoke about her struggles during the treatment and announced a break for a year before she could get back on the screen.

Samantha, on the other hand, has been trying various therapies and treatments to improve her condition and reportedly went to Bhutan for the same, recently. However, Sam, who is a fitness enthusiast, didn't stop her commitment to fitness and a healthy diet. She has been taking part in podcasts and revealing more about her mental, psychological, and physical health.

