Comedian Lollu Sabha Seshu Passes Away At 60

Comedian Lollu Sabha Seshu Dies: In what came as a shocking news from the Tamil film industry, renowned comedian Lollu Sabha Seshu has breathed his last today. He was 60. To note, the shocking news came days after Seshu was hospitalised after suffering a heart attack. According to media reports. Seshu, who is known for his show Lollu Saba, was admitted in a private hospital in Chennai after he suffered a heart attack.

Advertisement

It is reported that he failed to recover from the cardiac arrest and passed away on March 26 afternoon at the hospital. The news of Seshu's demise was confirmed by his close friend and actor Redin Kingsley who shared a post for him on social media. Taking to his Instagram account, Redin shared a pic of the late comedian and captioned it as "RIP".

Advertisement

Soon, the social media was abuzz with tweets and posts mourning Seshu's demise. An Instagram user wrote, "Rest in peace......sir we. Loved ur jokes in some movies u acted with Santa Anna......" Another user commented, "Rest in peace , god loves you more. Will be remembered always."

According to a report published in the Times of India, Seshu was facing financial crisis and he was supported by his fans and friends. It is reported that Seshu's mortal remains will be taken to his residence in Chennai and his funeral will take place tomorrow morning.

Advertisement