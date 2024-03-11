SHOCKING Viral Video: Allu Arjun Fans Brutally Assault Prabhas Fan, Demand 'Jai Allu Arjun' Chant

Allu Arjun Fans Viral Video: A disturbing video has surfaced on social media showing alleged fans of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun brutally attacking a man in Bengaluru. In the footage, they can be seen assaulting the man while demanding he chant 'Jai Allu Arjun.' The victim appears bloodied with facial injuries, with the incident occurring near KR Puram in the city.

ALLU ARJUN BEATS PRABHAS FAN FOR SHOCKING REASON

The video was shared by a social media user on X (formerly known as Twitter), prompting calls for action from the Bengaluru police. While the cause of the altercation remains unclear, unverified reports suggest the victim may be a Prabhas fan. Yes, you read that right!

You can watch the viral clip below:

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is currently in Vizag filming for his upcoming movie, Pushpa 2: The Rule. A recent video surfaced online showing the superstar warmly greeting hundreds of fans lining the streets of Vizag. He was showered with flowers as the crowd cheered to welcome him.

PUSHPA 2 SHOOT UPDATE

Reportedly, the final phase of shooting for Pushpa 2 is underway, with recent reports indicating the completion of a massive 'Gangammathalli Jathara' scene. This scene, said to be a song sequence with elements of action and emotion, reportedly took 35 days to shoot, with an estimated expenditure of Rs 50 crores.

In addition to Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2: The Rule features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Fazil in lead roles. There are also reports of Sanjay Dutt making a special appearance, though no official confirmation has been provided. Pushpa 2: The Rule is scheduled to release in theaters on August 15, 2024.

UPCOMING FILMS OF PRABHAS

Prabhas, who was last seen in Salaar has several interesting projects in his kitty including Nag Ashwin's epic mythological sci-fi film, Kalki 2898 AD, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. He has also signed Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit.

