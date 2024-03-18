Tollywood's Popular Singer Mangli Escapes A Freak Accident Again In Hyderabad; Here's The Full Story

Singer Mangli Escapes An Accident: Tollywood's latest sensation, the most sought-after Playback singer Mangli is back in the entertainment headlines. The folk singer who is now ruling the roost in the Telugu film music industry with her back-to-back chartbusters, private albums, and numerous shows, Mangli escaped a freak accident in her car on March 18.

Mangli took part in the World Spiritual Day convocation that happened at the Kanha SanthiVanam at the Nandigama Mandal of Rangareddy district. She was returning to Hyderabad when the accident took place. Mangli was said to have been traveling on the Bengaluru-Hyderabad Highway and when the vehicle approached the Thondapalli Vanthena, a DCM van hit their car, leading to a collision from behind.

Mangli and two others named Megharaj and Manohar, who were traveling with her sustained minor injuries. The driver of the DCM Van that hit Mangli's vehicle is said to have been in an inebriated condition. The police of Shamshabad have registered a case and the investigation is on.

Mangli's car, however, was heavily damaged and fans of the singer expressed concern after the news broke out but breathed a sigh of relief after realizing that she escaped the accident unhurt.

Meanwhile, a couple of months ago, Mangli had escaped another such minor car accident while she was shooting for her private 'Bonalu' song in Hyderabad.

Of all the super successful songs Mangli recorded so far, she is popular for crooning to the tracks like 'Ramulo Ramula,' 'Saranga Dariya,' 'Jinthaak Chithaka,' 'Jam Jam Jajjanaka,' 'Vaadu Nadipe Bandi,' 'Jwala Reddy,' 'Oorantha,' 'Bhoom Bhaddal,' and, 'Ra Ra Rakkamma' among many others.

