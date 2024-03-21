Sivaji Opens Up About His Secret Daughter In A Recent Talk Show With Ali; REVEALS Picture & Says 'I Have...'

Sivaji Opens Up About His Secret Daughter: Sivaji Sontineni is a popular Telugu face and he has acted in about 100 films. Best known as Sivaji, he recently became headlines after participating as a finalist contestant in one of the much-loved reality shows, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7. After delivering a hit horror-comedy in the form of 'Buchamma Boochadu,' Sivaji disappeared from the films in 2012. He pursued politics and now is back to the entertainment platform.

The recent ETV Win original the '90's A Middle Class Biopic' made Sivaji again busy in Tollywood. Following his successful comeback, the actor took part in various interviews to talk about his personal life, professional sabbatical, and everything he was invested in.

Talking to Ali, a popular artist in his talk show 'Ali Tho Saradaga,' Sivaji clarified the rumours surrounding his secret daughter.

When Ali quizzed him about his marriage with Swetha and his two sons Rikki and Kenny, (Ali also revealed that he was present for Sivaji's wedding as well as the birthday of his elder son) he also talked about a secret daughter. Ali quipped, People are thinking that you have a secret daughter. Where is she? Laughing it off, Sivaji, who then was pointing out to a picture of his younger son dressed as a girl clarified, "Unfortunately, we don't have a girl child in our line of family. If there is a daughter, I like to take her home with me happily. Even our cattle bear only male calves all these years. I don't know why it is like that."

