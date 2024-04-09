SSMB 29: Aamir Khan's Tollywood Debut With Mahesh Babu & SS Rajamouli's Film After Lal Singh Chaddha's Flop?

SSMB 29: Aamir Khan In Mahesh Babu & SS Rajamouli's Film? Superstar Mahesh Babu, who is currently prepping for his most challenging role yet, for the prestigious and highly-anticipated collaboration with SS Rajamouli, is back in the headlines.

Mahesh Babu, who will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar for what is confirmed to be a globe-trotting action-adventure drama, is taking his sweet little time to get into the skin of the character that he is going to portray. Referred to as SSMB 29, the movie comes after his not-so-successful Sankranti release 'Guntur Kaaram,' with Trivikram Srinivas.

