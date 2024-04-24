SSMB 29 Launch: Mahesh Babu-SS Rajamouli's Adventure Drama To Start Rolling From THIS Date; Full Story HERE

Mahesh Babu-SS Rajamouli's Adventure Drama Official Launch Soon: The epic collaboration of visionary director SS Rajamouli, and the highest-paid, handsomest actor of Tollywood, Mahesh Babu, is finally happening officially. The duo have joined forces for an action-adventure drama for the first time, which is going to be made on a massive scale with global appeal.

SSMB 29 Launch Date Fixed?

While the news of SSMB 29 was already an year old, recently, Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, and producer KL Narayana have been spotted at Hyderabad airport sparking latest updates. The movie's official launch might happen on May 31, on the occasion of superstar Krishna's birth anniversary.