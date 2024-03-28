Sundaram Master Full Movie Hd Leaked Online In Telugu, Hindi, Tamil For Free Download From Ibomma, Movierulz,

Sundaram Master Full Movie Leaked After OTT Debut: Sundaram Master is the latest comedy-drama featuring Harsha Chemudu that hit the screens worldwide on February 23. The movie's plot, set-up, teaser, and theatrical trailer have all caused a great deal of intrigue among the Tollywood film buffs, who awaited the movie's release. As Sundaram Master, a co-production of Massraja Ravi Teja's banner came out today, mixed reactions are pouring in. The movie finally made its much-awaited OTT debut on Aha Video.

Sundaram Master Synopsis

A government English teacher is transferred to a tribal village named Miryalametta. He tries to befriend the villagers and tries to teach them the language. However, he is in for a big shock after the villagers speak fluent English. He also finds out that the villagers harbor a well-kept secret.

Sundaram Master Movie Leaked Online For Free Download After OTT Release

Within hours after the movie Sundaram Master hit the OTT platform Aha Video, the movie fell prey to piracy, unfortunately. The entire content of this comedy-drama featuring Harsha Chemudu and Divya Sripada was copied and made into links that were shared online with various illegal websites. Even for viewers and enthusiasts who do not have subscriptions to the OTT platform, these links are going viral on social media, which allows users to watch and download the movie Sundaram Master.

Sundaram Master Cast

This comedy drama stars Harsha Chemudu aka Viva Chemudu, Divya Sripada, Harsha Vardhan, Bhadram, Balakrishna Neelakantapurar, and a bunch of other new actors.

Sundaram Master Crew

The movie written and directed by Kalyan Santhosh was produced by Ravi Teja and Sudheer Kumar Kurra under the RT Team Works and Goalden Media. Sricharan Pakala composed the entire background score and tunes. Deepak Yaragera cranked the camera and Karthik Vunnava worked as the film's editor.

