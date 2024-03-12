Suvarna Sundari OTT Release Date & Time Fixed: When & Where To Watch Jayaprada-Poorna's Supernatural Thriller

Suvarna Sundari Hits OTT Platform: This female-centric supernatural thriller featuring remarkable actresses is back in the news for its digital streaming debut. The movie written and directed by Surendra Maadarapu was theatrically released in the first week of February this year.

Suvarna Sundari, which stars Jayaprada and Poorna among others had a silent theatrical run and underwhelming box office performance. But, thriller-genre film buffs of Tollywood have been keeping a tab on the film's OTT release and the details.

Suvarna Sundari Synopsis

The movie Suvarna Sundari is about a Trinethri idol and how this idol impacts the lives of whomever it gets in touch with, since its inception in the 15th journey to today's modern times.

The trailer of the movie intrigued horror film fans as it has a connection with supernatural elements. Jayaprada plays the experienced Archaeologist in the film, who researches and discovers the infamous statue of the idol which causes its possessors a psychological change. The idol makes them hear even the minutest of sounds in high decibels, prompting them to kill anybody in their area of vision. The narration goes back and forth, given the story's connection to the 15th century. On the other hand, the idol also possesses evil powers.

Suvarna Sundari OTT Release Date & Time

The movie silently made its digital streaming debut without much noise. The movie is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Suvarna Sundari Cast

This supernatural thriller stars Jayaprada, Poorna, Sakshi Chaudhary, Indra, Raam, Sai Kumar, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Mukhtar Khan, Nagineedu, and Sathya Prakash among others in key roles.

Suvarna Sundari Crew