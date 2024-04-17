Tamannaah Bhatia Adds New Feather, Is Only South Actress To Have Two Successful Re-releases

Tamannaah Bhatia, a leading figure in Indian cinema, has once again captured the hearts of moviegoers. This time, it's through the re-release of her blockbuster Telugu movie 'Happy Days' and the Tamil hit 'Paiyaa'. Originally released in 2007 and 2010, these films have made a comeback to theatres, with 'Paiyaa' re-released on April 11 and 'Happy Days' set to follow on April 19. Bhatia's return to the big screen with these re-releases has sparked a significant buzz, highlighting her enduring appeal.



The response from fans to these re-releases has been overwhelming, with many taking to social media to share their excitement and nostalgia. These movies, known for their emotional depth and engaging storytelling, have not lost their charm over the years. The success of these re-releases not only cements Tamannaah's status as a beloved figure in the industry but also showcases the timeless nature of these films.

