Team ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Gear Up To Reveal Something Grand This Sunday!

Constantly making headlines with every update and eagerly awaited by fans worldwide is filmmaker Nag Ashwin's upcoming sci-fi spectacle 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in key roles, the film is touted to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Amidst all the excitement for the film, a new update reveals that the makers are planning a big announcement this Sunday, which is expected to leave fans surprised.

Confirming the same, a source revealed, "The team of 'Kalki 2898 AD' are planning something grand this Sunday. Expected to be one big update regarding the film, this will be a major event for fans worldwide. Known for their amazing promotional campaigns and events, it's going to be a great surprise for audiences."

