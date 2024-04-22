Tejaswi Madivada Opens Up About Career Hurdles Stemming from 'Ice Cream' By RGV

Tejaswi Madivada, known for her talent in the Telugu film industry and the dance reality shows, recently opened up about the challenges she faced in her career at the initial stages. In a movie promotion interview recently, she shared that a controversial scene in a film directed by Ram Gopal Varma significantly impacted her career trajectory. Despite her abilities in acting and physical attributes, she struggled to find success in Tollywood. This revelation came during a candid discussion with fellow actresses Pankhuri Gidwani and Bhavana Sagi.

Tejaswi reflected on her journey in the Telugu film industry, acknowledging the roles she played and the decisions she made. She pinpointed the movie 'Ice Cream' as a turning point in her career, where her participation in certain scenes led to a drastic change in how she was perceived by the public and media. The actress also touched upon the broader issue of how intimate scenes are handled in the industry, questioning the environment created by directors like Avanindra to ensure actors feel comfortable during such shoots.

