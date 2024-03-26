SHOCKING! Leading South Indian Actress' Name Surfaces In Telangana Phone Tapping Scandal; Deets Inside

Praneeth Rao's team is accused of tapping the phones of notable personalities in business, cinema, politics, and technology fields. Rumors suggest that their actions were not just limited to surveillance but also involved threats and extortion, particularly targeting those linked to opposition parties. Among those affected was a leading South Indian actress, whose personal life suffered greatly due to these invasions of privacy. Her separation from her husband, a prominent figure in the Telugu film industry, has now become a topic of intense speculation on social media.

Advertisement