Telugu Film Razakar Hindi Release Date: Movie Set For Pan-India Release In Marathi, Hindi- Deets Inside

The acclaimed Telugu movie 'Razakar’ is set for a grand pan-India presence, with its Hindi and Marathi versions launching on April 26. This film, praised since its March 2024 debut, dives into the tumultuous times post-India's Independence. It focuses on Hyderabad, then a princely state, and the terror spread by the Razakar militia.



Advertisement

Yata Satyanarayana, the brain behind 'Razakar’ as a director and writer, shared his excitement over the film's new audience reach. "A large section of my audience has been waiting for the Hindi version. I am thrilled to present it in Marathi as well," he said. Panorama Studios is handling the release of these versions.

Advertisement