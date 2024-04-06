Family Star Leads Telugu Movie Ticket Sales Surge Despite Mixed Response After Theatrical Release

The last week of March and the first week of April saw several movie releases that caught the attention of film enthusiasts. Among these, three Telugu movies, "Tillu Square," "Family Star," and "Manjumammel Boys," have been particularly popular. These films have sparked conversations and are drawing crowds to theaters. People usually choose movies featuring their favorite actors or those with positive reviews. Watching movies is a preferred activity for many, especially when done with family and friends during weekends.

Let's delve into the specifics of ticket sales from April 5 to April 6 to see which movie has captivated audiences the most irrespective of the result. "Family Star," starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, directed by Parasuram, leads the pack. This film sold an impressive 112,430 tickets in just 24 hours through BookMyShow, making it the most sought-after movie during this period.

