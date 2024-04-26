The Family Star Full Movie Leaked Online In HD For Free Download Hours After Its Early OTT Debut

The Family Star Full Movie Leaked After OTT Release:

Vijay Deverakonda's latest family drama and romantic entertainer titled 'The Family Star,' with Mrunal Thakur as the female lead, was released worldwide on April 5. The 'Geetha Govindham' actor-director duo have come together for the second time for this entertainer which was released to a mixed response. After the opening weekend, the movie fell flat at the box office due to negative reviews.

Family Star Synopsis

The movie dabbles around the middle-class setup of a family, the highs and lows, financial budgeting, their affections, and love. Govardhan is the major breadwinner of his family and he is strict. But, when it is time for him to secure his family and fight for his love, he changes.

