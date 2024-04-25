The Family Star OTT: Here's Why Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur's Film Is Making An EARLY Debut Within 20 Days

Vijay Deverakonda's The Family Star Early Debut On Prime Video; Here's Why

After Jr NTR's Devara moved out, Vijay Deverakonda's romantic family drama titled 'The Fmaily Star,' written and directed by Parasuram Petla, hit the screens on April 5. The movie stars Mrunal Thakur, one of the most successful actors in Telugu. Sadly, Vijay Deverakonda, who wanted to deliver a hit after back-to-back flops, failed in entertaining his fans and movie lovers with his 'Geeta Govindam' combination.

The Family Star Early OTT Debut

Advertisement

Ahead of the film's theatrical release, Dil Raju of SVC banner, who bankrolled this film, successfully closed a decent digital streaming business of The Family Star. He sold the rights to OTT giant Amazon Prime Video for a great money. Contrary to what was earlier reported, that Family Star movie will start streaming from May 3, this Vijay Deveraoknda's film is making an early debut on the platform. The movie will start streaming on April 26.

Advertisement

The Family Star Cast

This family romantic-action drama stars Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur, Divyansha Kaushik, Vasuki, Ajay Ghosh, and Abigayle Scobee among others in pivotal roles.

The Family Star Crew

Written and directed by Parasuram Petla, the movie is a production venture of Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC) of Dil Raju and Sirish. Vasu Varma is the co-writer. Gopi Sundar is composing the film's entire soundtrack and background score. K U Mohanan is cranking the camera. Marthan K. Venkatesh is on board for editing the film.

Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda's Work Front

The actor will also be seen in an action drama referred to as VD 12, which is being helmed by Gautam Tinnanuri. The film's shooting is in progress. The 'Kushi' actor is also expected to shine in a cameo in Nag Ashwin-Prabhas' science fiction drama Kalki 2898 AD, which boasts Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani among others.