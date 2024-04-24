The Family Star OTT Release Date & Platform Revealed: Here's When & Where To Watch Vijay Devarakonda’s Film

MUMBAI, India - April 24, 2024 - Prime Video, India's most-loved entertainment destination, today announced the global streaming premiere of the Telugu romantic family drama film, The Family Star. Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in the lead, the film is written and directed by Parasuram, and produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film will stream in India and over 240 countries and territories from April 26 in Telugu and Tamil, followed by dubs in Malayalam and Kannada. The Family Star marks the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members in India enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership for just ₹1499/ year.

The Family Star revolves around Govardhan (Vijay Deverakonda), a devout family man aspiring to achieve greatness but has to shoulder the responsibilities of supporting an extended joint family. One day his life takes a delightful turn when a charismatic new tenant, Indu (Mrunal Thakur) enters his house, and life. As sparks begin to fly, blossoming into an unexpected love story between Govardhan and Indu, they are forced to navigate the myriad situations, people, and issues that keep posing hardships in their relationship. When a shocking revelation about Indu threatens to tear them apart, fate gives them a chance to work together and overcome not only her past but also a series of unforeseen circumstances. Will they find their way back to each other, and will love prevail? This question forms the crux of The Family Star.

Producer Dil Raju said, "The Family Star is an exceptional film meant for the entire family, with outstanding performances by Vijay and Mrunal, and masterful direction by Parasuram. The film has received immense love from audiences upon release in cinemas, and now premiering it on Prime Video will take the film to audiences in over 240 countries and territories, who we hope will love it just as much or more."

