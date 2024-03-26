Tillu Square: Anupama Parameswaran Opens About Intimate Car Scene; Says It Was Uncomfortable Doing Romance...

Anupama Parameswaran Talks About Her Bold Scenes: Tollywood's one of the much-awaited summer 2024 releases is Siddhu Jonnalagadda's sequel to the super hit comedy-thriller DJ Tillu. Titled Tillu Square, the movie was written by Siddhu himself and was directed by Mallik Ram. After several delays and multiple announcements, this movie is going to hit the screens worldwide on March 29.

The popular sequel's pre-release business is also going to be huge as the OTT rights of Tillu Square movie are secured for a whopping price of Rs 35 Lakh by none other than Netflix India. The figure is by far the biggest for a medium-range hero film in Tollywood, career's highest for Siddu Jonnalagadda.

Anupama Parameswaran is the film's leading lady and she unleashed a new side to her by portraying a glamourous role. She was dressed appropriately in a bit of a revealing outfits as well as shot for several intimate scenes.

Anupama Parameswaran On Doing Intimate Scenes In Tillu Square

Anupama elaborated, "Romance is not an easy thing to execute. With a hundred people around you, it is uncomfortable. Two people being intimate is a private moment and doing that in front of a unit is one thing. Everybody is talking about the car sequence. I had two bruises on my legs and knees with blue-colour patches. To come out of it is difficult. It was a bad uncomfortable situation. It is not easy. In such a situation romance is also very uncomfortable. We have to act, make-believe, and execute the scene convincingly. and It is not at all easy. For viewers, it looks like we are enjoying but it is not at all like that.

Tillu Square Cast

The sequel Tillu Square features Siddhu Jonnalagadda and other actors like Muralidhar Goud, Praneeth Reddy Kallem, etc reprising their roles from the original. Anupama Parameswaran is the film's leading lady.

Tillu Square Crew