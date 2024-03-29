Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Siddhu Jonalagadda's Crime-Comedy Off To Stunning Figures

Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Tillu Square movie featuring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran was finally released worldwide on May 29. The romantic crime-comedy carried high expectations following the success of DJ Tillu, which was released in 2022. The sequel now opened to positive reviews from critics as well as fans, giving a high to the filmmakers and actors of Tillu Square.

Touted to be a dark crime-comedy drama, the movie features Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead character and will have another sequel to it.

Tillu Square Advance Bookings Day 1

The advance booking collections gave an insight into the excitement fans and film buffs had for Tillu Square. For a regional film with no stars, Tillu Square managed to sell off over 231015 tickets to as many as 2596 shows, earning a gross of Rs 34785658.

Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

The movie opened to blockbuster reports from overseas and the hype for Siddhu Jonnalagadda's romcom with a thrill element, is unreal. The movie's advance bookings were remarkable for the ctor, just like how the movie's OTT deal by Netflix for Rs 35 Crore is noteworthy. The film's pre-release business was trendsetting for a film with no stars.

According to the Sacnilk website, the first-day earnings of Tillu Square are approximately Rs 0.23 Crore (to be updated in a while). The USA gross on the opening day for Tillu Square is also amazing.

Tillu Square Cast

The sequel Tillu Square features Siddhu Jonnalagadda and other actors like Muralidhar Goud, Praneeth Reddy Kallem, etc reprising their roles from the original. Anupama Parameswaran is the film's leading lady.

Tillu Square Crew