Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 12 Prediction: Siddhu Jonnalagadda Latest Crime-Comedy Runs Steadily

Tillu Square Box Office Collection: Titled Tillu Square, the most awaited sequel to DJ Tillu featuring Siddhu Jonnalagadda is shaking the box office in India and overseas. Siddhu Jonnalagadda's film even overshadowed Vijay Deverakonda's The Family Star and is continuing to perform successfully.

Written by Siddhu and directed by Mallik Ram, the movie which features Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead hit the screens worldwide on March 29 amid high expectations. The movie was met with positive reviews by fans and critics alike.

