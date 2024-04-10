Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 13 Prediction: Siddhu-Anupama Parameswaran's Film Steadily Holds Strong

Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 13 Prediction: Siddhu Jonnalagadda's sequel to the super hit comedy-thriller DJ Tillu titled Tillu Square opened on the big screen worldwide on March 29. Enacted and written by Siddhu himself, the character of Tillu has a great following, and rightly, directed Mallik Ram ensured to translate Siddhu's vision for Tillu Square on the screen to the T. The movie is a roaring success at the box office and is one of the biggest films of Tollywood in 2024 as it has earned over Rs 100 Crore and is a profitable venture in the overseas as well.

The makers of the film have organized a grand success bash in Hyderabad where Devara star Jr NTR spoke as the chief guest along with writer-director Trivikram Srinivas. The movie set a new record for a non-stars film of medium range.

