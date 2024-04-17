Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 20 Prediction: Siddhu-Anupama Parameswaran's Film Continues Solid Run

Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 20 Prediction: Siddhu Jonnalagadda cannot be differentiated from his character Tillu, who has come to be known after the popular character that made him 'Star Boy.' Titled Tillu Square, the sequel to his 2021 film 'DJ Tillu,' hit the screens amid sky-high expectations on March 29, after several postponements.

Directed by Mallik Ram, Tillu Square is an out-and-out entertainer with typical Tillu characterization that tickles the funny bones. Featuring Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead in the sequel, the movie is now one of the highly successful Telugu films with a worldwide gross of over Rs 125 Crore plus.

