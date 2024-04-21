Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 24 Prediction: Siddhu-Anupama Parameswaran's Film Continues Good Run

Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 24 Prediction: Siddhu Jonnalagadda's latest crime-comedy drama Tillu Square is the latest crime-comedy drama which won critical acclaim and much appreciation after its much-awaited and delayed theatrical release on March 29. Starring Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead, the movie, written by Siddhu and directed by Mallik Ram created wonders at the box office.

Advertisement

Tillu Square Synopsis

Following the episode of Radhika, Tillu opens an event management company named 'Tillu Events,' run with the help of his parents and friends. At one party, he meets Lily, who quickly warms up to Tillu. She becomes pregnant and Tillu agrees to marry her. On Tillu's birthday again, Lily tells him that Rohit is her brother and they are going to look after him. She takes Tillu to the place where he was earlier buried. As Tillu tries to escape, all hell breaks loose.

Advertisement