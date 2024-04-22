Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 25 Prediction: Mallik Ram's Film Continues Run Days Before OTT Release

Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 25 Prediction: Tollywood's one of the most-awaited summer 2024 release is Siddhu Jonnalagadda's sequel to the super hit comedy-thriller DJ Tillu titled Tillu Square. The movie opened on the big screen worldwide on March 29 to a thumping response and positive reviews, making it one of the biggest and highest grosser of the year. After almost a month of its nonstop theatrical run successfully, the movie is going to hit the OTT platform Netflix this week.



Tillu Square Synopsis

Following the episode of Radhika, Tillu opens an event management company named 'Tillu Events,' run with the help of his parents and friends. At one party, he meets Lily, who quickly warms up to Tillu. She becomes pregnant and Tillu agrees to marry her. On Tillu's birthday again, Lily tells him that Rohit is her brother and they are going to look after him. She takes Tillu to the place where he was earlier buried. As Tillu tries to escape, all hell breaks loose.

