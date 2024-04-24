Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 27 Prediction: Siddhu-Anupama's Film Enjoys Good Run Ahead Of OTT Debut

Tillu Square Box Office Prediction: Tillu Square, the hyped and much-awaited sequel of Siddhu Jonnalagadda's DJ Tillu, finally arrived on the big screens worldwide amid great enthusiasm. The movie which was directed by Mallik Ram was opened across theatres on March 29 to no competition and won big bucks, acclaim, and appreciation.

Touted to be a dark crime-comedy drama, the movie features Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead character and will have another sequel to it titled Tillu Cube. The movie is going to stream on Netflix on April 26, and is continuing to run in theatres.

