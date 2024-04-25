Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 28 Prediction: Ahead Of OTT Release, Siddhu's Film Continues Good Run

Tillu Square Box Office Prediction: Tillu Square, the hyped sequel to DJ Tillu, written and enacted by Siddhu Jonnalagadda hit the screens amid sky-high expectations on March 29. The sequel featured Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead and was directed by Mallik Ram. Tillu Square became a highly successful film and is continuing to dominate the regional box office, even after its OTT debut is just a day away.

Tillu Square Synopsis

Following the episode of Radhika, Tillu opens an event management company named 'Tillu Events,' run with the help of his parents and friends. At one party, he meets Lily, who quickly warms up to Tillu. She becomes pregnant and Tillu agrees to marry her. On Tillu's birthday again, Lily tells him that Rohit is her brother and they are going to look after him. She takes Tillu to the place where he was earlier buried. As Tillu tries to escape, all hell breaks loose.

