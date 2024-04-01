Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: This Comedy-Thriller Enjoys A SUPER SOLID Opening Weekend

Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Tillu Square, the hyped sequel to DJ Tillu, written and enacted by Siddhu Jonnalagadda hit the screens amid sky-high expectations on March 29. The sequel featured Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead and was directed by Mallik Ram.

Advertisement

Tillu Square Synopsis

After keeping the amount to himself after Radhika was imprisoned, Tillu becomes an event organizer but doesn't mend his ways. He again falls in love with Lilly from the moment he sets his eyes on her. He tries to woo her and follows her. Eventually, Tillu again lands in a big mess.

Advertisement

Tillu Square Box Office Collection Prediction

Siddhu Jonnalagadda's Tillu Square opened to positive reviews and having no competition at the box office made Tillu Square's collections epic. In addition to receiving the career's highest openings and sealing massive non-theatrical deals, the movie Tillu Square enjoyed a super solid opening weekend. It was estimated to have earned about Rs 32.51 Crore. Check out the day-wise box office collection (India) below.

Advertisement

Day 1: Rs 11.2 Crore

Day 2: Rs 10.25 Crore

Day 3: Rs 11.06 Crore (rough data)

Day 4: Rs 0.01 Crore (to be updated)

Total 4 Days Collection: Rs 32.52 Crore (Approximately)

Tillu Square Cast

The sequel Tillu Square features Siddhu Jonnalagadda and other actors like Muralidhar Goud, Praneeth Reddy Kallem, etc reprising their roles from the original. Anupama Parameswaran is the film's leading lady.

Advertisement

Tillu Square Crew