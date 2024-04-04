Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction: Siddhu Jonnalagadda Sets A Record; To Earn Rs 100 Crore

Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction: Titled Tillu Square, the most awaited sequel to DJ Tillu featuring Siddhu Jonnalagadda is shaking the box office. Written by Siddhu and directed by Mallik Ram, the movie which features Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead hit the screens worldwide on March 29 amid high expectations. The movie was met with positive reviews by fans and critics alike.

Advertisement

Tillu Square Synopsis

After keeping the amount to himself after Radhika was imprisoned, Tillu becomes an event organizer but doesn't mend his ways. He again falls in love with Lilly from the moment he sets his eyes on her. He tries to woo her and follows her. Eventually, Tillu again lands in a big mess.

Advertisement