Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 8 Prediction: Siddhu Jonnalagadda's Film Earns Over Rs 50 Cr In India

Tillu Square Box Office Collection: Makes Over Rs 50 Crore In India: Tillu Square, Siddhu Jonnalagadda's hyped sequel to DJ Tillu comedy-thriller was released amid sky-high expectations on March 29. Featuring Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead of the movie in a never-seen-before glamourous character, Tillu Square became a blockbuster box office success after its worldwide theatrical release.

Advertisement

Tillu Square Synopsis

After keeping the amount to himself after Radhika was imprisoned, Tillu becomes an event organizer but doesn't mend his ways. He again falls in love with Lilly from the moment he sets his eyes on her. He tries to woo her and follows her. Eventually, Tillu again lands in a big mess.

Advertisement