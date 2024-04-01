Tillu Square Box Office Collection WW: Siddhu Jonnalagadda-Anupama Parameswaran's Film Breaks-Even In 3 Days

Tillu Square Achieves Worldwide Break-Even In Three Days: Written by Siddhu Jonnalagadda and directed by Mallik Ram, Tillu Square is the latest dark crime-comedy drama which was released to positive reviews by the fans and critics of the movie, on March 29. Tillu Square became a successful film; enthralling film buffs big time with the trademark lines written and delivered by Siddhu Jonnalagadda as Tillu, the soul of these two films. Amid high expectations, the movie starring Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead hit the screens on March 29 to a thumping response.

Tillu Square Synopsis

After keeping the amount to himself after Radhika was imprisoned, Tillu becomes an event organizer but doesn't mend his ways. He again falls in love with Lilly from the moment he sets his eyes on her. He tries to woo her and follows her. Eventually, Tillu again lands in a big mess.

Tillu Square Achieves Break-Even Target

The movie, which did a pretty good pre-release business for its theatrical, digital, satellite, music, and other rights, was sold for about Rs 27 Crore. The break-even target was Rs 28 Crore and the movie recovered about 90% of the expenditure by the end of its second-day theatrical run, becoming the 6th cleanest hit of Tollywood. The movie is expected to cross Rs 100 Crore Gross very soon.

Tillu Square Cast

The sequel Tillu Square features Siddhu Jonnalagadda and other actors like Muralidhar Goud, Praneeth Reddy Kallem, etc reprising their roles from the original. Anupama Parameswaran is the film's leading lady. In addition, Tillu Square also has Murali Sharma, Prince Cecil, Udhav Raju, Raj Tirandasu, CVL Narasimha Rao, Brahmaji, Kireeti Damaraju, and Narra Srinivas among others in key roles. Neha Shetty, the female lead of DJ Tillu made a cameo appearance in the sequel.

Tillu Square Crew