Tillu Square Box Office: Siddhu Jonnalagadda's Dark Comedy-Thriller Joins $ 2 Million Club In The USA; Details

Siddhu Jonnalagadda's Tillu Square Joins $ 2 Million Club: Written by Siddhu Jonnalagadda and directed by Mallik Ram, Tillu Square is the latest dark crime-comedy drama which was released to positive reviews by the fans and critics of the movie, on March 29.

Tillu Square became a successful film; enthralling film buffs big time with the trademark lines written and delivered by Siddhu Jonnalagadda as Tillu, the soul of these two films. Amid high expectations, the movie starring Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead hit the screens on March 29 to a thumping response.

Tillu Square Synopsis

After keeping the amount to himself after Radhika was imprisoned, Tillu becomes an event organizer but doesn't mend his ways. He again falls in love with Lilly from the moment he sets his eyes on her. He tries to woo her and follows her. Eventually, Tillu again lands in a big mess.

Tillu Square Joins $ 2 Million USD Club

The movie achieved the break-even target within three days and is having a great run at the theatres. It is close to earning Rs 50 Crore at the box office in India. The unit of Tillu Square is on cloud nine as their efforts paid off massively both before and after the release. The USA premieres which began on a positive note continued with raving reviews making Tillu Square enter the $ 2 Million club, the quickest for a non-star category regional film.

Tillu Square Cast

The sequel Tillu Square features Siddhu Jonnalagadda and other actors like Muralidhar Goud, Praneeth Reddy Kallem, etc reprising their roles from the original. Anupama Parameswaran is the film's leading lady. In addition, Tillu Square also has Murali Sharma, Prince Cecil, Udhav Raju, Raj Tirandasu, CVL Narasimha Rao, Brahmaji, Kireeti Damaraju, and Narra Srinivas among others in key roles. Neha Shetty, the female lead of DJ Tillu made a cameo appearance in the sequel.

Tillu Square Crew