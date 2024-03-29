Tillu Square Box Office: Siddhu Jonnalagadd's Film Expecting 100 Crore At BO? Producer Breaks Silence

Tillu Square Box Office Update: The Telugu film, Tillu Square, directed by Mallik Ram and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, finally got released in theatres today (March 29). Starring Siddhu Jonnalagadd and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles, It is the sequel to the 2022 romantic crime comedy DJ Tillu.

Advertisement

Amid a huge buzz and expectations, Tillu Square made its theatrical debut today (March 29) and as anticipated, the film has been getting a favourable response everywhere. The makers too are happy with the response so far.

Advertisement

TILLU SQUARE MAKERS HOPING FOR ENTRY IN 100 CRORE CLUB

Basking in the appreciation for Tillu Square, the film's producer Naga Vamsi shared his excitement on the love and appreciation pouring in for the whole team. During a recent media interaction meet, he revealed that they are expecting a collection of over Rs 100 crore for the film. Yes, you read that right!

Advertisement

A post revealing the same has gone viral on X (earlier known as Twitter). It reads, "Looking at the current trend & summer season, we are expecting 100 cr collection for our #TilluSquare - Producer @vamsi84 in a media interaction meet. #BlockbusterTilluSquare"

Take a look at the post here:

TILLU SQUARE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 1 UPDATE

The advance booking figures provided a glimpse into the anticipation among fans and moviegoers for Tillu Square. Despite being a regional film without established stars it successfully sold over 231,015 tickets across 2,596 shows, generating a gross income of Rs 34,785,658.

Advertisement

As per the Sacnilk website, the first-day earnings of Tillu Square are expected to be around Rs 5.05 crore (approximately) across India. Additionally, the opening day gross in the USA is also remarkable. However, these are just early estimates and the official figures will be unveiled by the makers tomorrow (March 30).