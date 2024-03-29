Tillu Square Expected OTT Release Date & Streaming Platform: Siddhu Jonnalagadda's Hit Film To Stream From...

Tillu Square Expected OTT Release Date & Streaming Platform: Siddhu Jonnalagadda's latest crime-comedy drama titled Tillu Square, a sequel to the successful 2022 film DJ Tillu, opened to fantastic response at the box office on March 29 worldwide. Written by Siddhu Jonnalagadda and directed by Mallik Ram, the sequel stars Anupama Parameswaran in the character of Lilly, a new face to her acting portfolio.

Advertisement

Tillu Square is raving positive reviews all over from the overseas and in the home country for the epic comedy one-liners that Siddhu Jonnalagadda could only pull off. The movie is going to enjoy a free theatrical run with no competition and the opening weekend looks really bright.

Advertisement

Tillu Square OTT Rights

When DJ Tillu was originally released theatrically, the response from the public and critics was decent. However, when Aha Video bought the film's digital streaming rights and released it on OTT, the movie emerged as a bigger hit and attained cult status.

Owing to the popularity and craze for DJ Tillu and now its sequel titled Tillu Square, the digital streaming rights of the much-awaited sequel starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran are finally secured by the OTT giant Netflix India. The streaming paltform shelled out a whopping Rs 35 Crore to secure the rights, which is the highest-ever for the actor so far.

Advertisement

Taking into account the success talk spreading for Tillu Square, the movie will only hit the OTT platform in the first or second week of May or whenever the official streaming date is announced. On the other hand, the Star Maa channel bagged the satellite rights of the movie.

Tillu Square Cast

The sequel Tillu Square features Siddhu Jonnalagadda and other actors like Muralidhar Goud, Praneeth Reddy Kallem, etc reprising their roles from the original. Anupama Parameswaran is the film's leading lady.

Advertisement

Tillu Square Crew