Tillu Square Full Movie Leaked Online In HD For Free Download Immediately After Its OTT Debut On Netflix

Tillu Square Full Movie Leaked Online After OTT Debut: Siddhu Jonnalagadda's hyped sequel to DJ Tillu, Tillu Square finally hit the screens amid sky-high expectations. The movie was released in Telugu all over the world on March 29. Featuring Anupama Parameswaran in a never-seen-before avatar, Tillu Square was directed by Mallik Ram. The movie became one of the highest-grossers and a super hit film in 2024 so far. For a non-star and regional film, Tillu Square emerged into a successful and cult movie. The makers are now working on its sequel titled 'Tillu Cube.'

Tillu Square Synopsis

After keeping the amount to himself after Radhika was imprisoned, Tillu becomes an event organizer but doesn't mend his ways. He again falls in love with Lilly from the moment he sets his eyes on her. He tries to woo her and follows her. Eventually, Tillu again lands in a big mess.

