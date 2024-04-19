Tillu Square OTT Release Date Fixed: When & Where To Watch Siddhu Jonnalagadda's Super Hit Latest Crime-Comedy

Tillu Square OTT Date On Netflix Announced: Starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles, Tillu Square is the latest crime-comedy drama written by Siddhu and directed by Mallik Ram. The movie which was released amid decent expectations turned out to be one of the highly successful Tollywood films of the year. The movie is continuing to run in the theatres even after three solid weeks after it hit the screens on March 29.

Advertisement

Tillu Square became a super successful blockbuster by making over Rs 125.5 Crore at the worldwide box office and continuing its super hold at the Telugu theatres. The movie is back in the headlines again for its OTT release date announcement.

Advertisement