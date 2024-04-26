Tillu Square OTT: Siddhu Jonnalagadda-Anupama Parameswaran's Much-Awaited Film Finally Debuts On Netflix

Tillu Square Drops On Netflix Making A Grand OTT Debut: Tollywood's much-awaited summer 2024 release, Siddhu Jonnalagadda's sequel to the super hit comedy-thriller DJ Tillu titled Tillu Square opened on the big screen worldwide on March 29. Enacted and written by Siddhu himself, the character of Tillu has a great following. Directed by Mallik Ram, Tillu Square is a delight on the screen. The movie is a roaring success at the overseas as well as Indian box offices, making it one of the highly-successful films of Tollywood in 2024.

Tillu Square Debuts On Netflix, Finally

Siddhu Jonnalagadda's latest crime-comedy thriller Tillu Square registered a humongous success at the box office after the release and the movie is in fact continuing to screen at some of the theatres across the two Telugu states.

