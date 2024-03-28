Tillu Square Sequel: Siddhu Jonnalagadda Confirms A SHOCKING Climax; Exciting Female Cameo & Lead To A Sequel

Tillu Square Sequel & Special Cameo Confirmed: Written by Siddhu Jonnalagadda and directed by Mallik Ram, Tillu Square is the latest dark crime-comedy ready for enthralling film buffs this weekend. Amid high expectations, the movie starring Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead is hitting the screens worldwide on March 29.

The movie was postponed several times to accommodate big-budget and star-studded Tollywood movies. Finally, Siddhu Jonnalagadda's movie is releasing to a open weekend without competition. Owing to the craze the movie is carrying, the openings are said to be career's biggest and highest for Siddhu Jonnalagadda.

Tillu Square Release Trailer Enthralls

The filmmakers released a theatrical trailer before and a new trailer called the release trailer of Tillu Square was dropped on March 27. The new trailer which was dropped two days before the mega release is now trending on social media platforms. Both trailers hint at a possible blockbuster for the filmmakers and actors.

Tillu Square Shocking Climax & Special Cameo

Siddhu Jonnalagadda also revealed that the film will be more entertaining than DJ Tillu and the climax will be shocking. In addition, as a lead to the next sequel, a special cameo is also added in the climax, said Siddhu. Expectations are soaring for Tillu Square after this latest news.

Tillu Square Sequel Confirmed

Speaking to the media ahead of the film's grand theatrical release, Siddhu Jonnalagadda revealed so many interesting details about Tillu Square and the sequel to Tillu Square.

Tillu Square Cast

The sequel Tillu Square features Siddhu Jonnalagadda and other actors like Muralidhar Goud, Praneeth Reddy Kallem, etc reprising their roles from the original. Anupama Parameswaran is the film's leading lady.

Tillu Square Crew