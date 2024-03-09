Upasana Konidela's Heartelft Women’s Day Message: A Salute to Mother-in-Law Surekha’s Entrepreneurial Debut

This International Women's Day, Upasana Kamineni Konidela took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post celebrating her mother-in-law, and global star Ram Charan's mother , Surekha Konidela, who is making her entrepreneurial debut in her 60s with 'Athamma's Kitchen.' The post resonates with a powerful message about encouraging more women to follow their passion.

With a caption that reads, "This Women's Day my mother-in-law is making her debut as an entrepreneur - in her 60's! @athammaskitchen. Kudos to you Athamma for following your passion, you truly are an inspiration. Imagine how rich our country would be if more athammas and ammas became entrepreneurs!! Let's celebrate more women joining the workforce and following their passion❤️❤️❤️," Upasana shared a heartwarming picture featuring herself alongside Surekha Konidela.

The post also highlighted Upasana's recent entrepreneurial venture in collaboration with her mother-in-law, Athamma's Kitchen. The duo has embarked on a journey that not only signifies family collaboration but also showcases the power of women working together to achieve their entrepreneurial dreams.