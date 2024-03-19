Ustaad Bhagat Singh Teaser: Pawan Kalyan's Powerful Bhagat's Blaze To Be Dropped Today; Fans Excited

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Teaser: One of the much-hyped upcoming films of power star Pawan Kalyan is 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh,' under the direction of Harish Shankar. The director and actor are collaborating for the second time for this action entertainer. The filming of this action entertainer is happening at a brisk pace.

The movie is based on Theri, a superhit Tamil film written and directed by Atlee featuring Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha. After Ustaad Bhagat Singh was announced, fans opposed the idea of remaking it. However, director Harish Shankar let out a clarification that the movie's story was tweaked from the original to give it a fresh feeling and enthrall the Telugu audience as per their preferences.

Bhagat Singh Blaze Out Today

Suddenly on March 19, the makers of the film let out an official update about the glimpse or a teaser from the movie Ustaad Bhagat Singh. There was an announcement about 'Bhagat Blaze' coming out at 4. 45 PM today and fans of the power star are excited about the same. Check out the tweet below.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Cast

The movie stars Pawan Kalyan as Bhagat Singh IPS in the titular role. Sreeleela is the first female lead. In addition, the cast includes Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, BS Avinash, Gauthami, Chammak Chandra, Giri, Naga Mahesh, Narra Srinu, and Temper Vamsi among others in key roles.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Crew

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are producing the film under the Mythri Movie Makers banners. They are reportedly spending about Rs 150 Crore. Devi Sri Prasad is on board to compose the film's entire background score and tunes. Ayananka Bose and Chota K Prasad are working as the cinematographer and editor of Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan, who also has Hari Hara Veera Mallu under him, is busy with his political party Janasena. The actor collaborated with two other political parties to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state of Andhra Pradesh. He returned from Delhi after meeting Amit Shah recently. He took a break from his shooting schedules to focus on elections as the schedule has been released.

