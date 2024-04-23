Vijay Deverakonda Attends His Security Guard's Wedding; VIRAL Video Makes Fans Dub Actor 'Humble & Great'

Vijay Deverkonda Attends His Security Guard's Wedding: Telugu actor Vijay Deverkonda has once again left fans drooling all over him. The actor's photo where he attended his security guard's wedding is going viral on social media. Appearing in the most subtle way possible, Deverkonda did not hesitate even a bit to attend one of his bouncers' wedding. Several videos on social media is circulating where the actor is seen wishing best of luck to his security guard. Deverkonda who is often dubbed as the most humbled actor has once again proved everyone correct.

Advertisement

Vijay Deverkonda Attends His Security Guard's Wedding

Vijay Deverkonda caught everyone's attention as he attended his bouncer's post-wedding ceremonies. Wearing a blue colored shirt and brown colored pants and a yellow colored beanie cap, Deverkonda came to the post-wedding function. In the most humbled way, Deverkonda accepted his bounder's family's warm welcome. He then went ahead to greet the newlywed couple. The actor even posed holding a sword in his hands. The video where Deverkonda is greeting the newly wed and accepting the warm welcome is going viral on social media. Deverkonda did not attend his bouncer's post-wedding function along, he was accompanied by his parents as well

Advertisement