Vijay Deverakonda Ready to Invest ₹200 Crore in a New Film Venture

Vijay Deverakonda, during a recent promotional event for the movie Geethanjali, mentioned he would offer Rs 200 Crore rupees for a project, indicating the significant investment he's willing to make. Kona Venkat, a writer and producer present at the event, shared his excitement about the sequel to Jr NTR's successful movie Adhurs, which was directed by V.V. Vinayak. He expressed his determination to have Tarak (NTR) on board for Adhurs 2, even joking about going to the extent of staging a hunger strike outside Tarak's house to convince him.

