Gurthunda Seethakalam Twitter Review: Here's What Netizens Have To Say About Satyadev's Latest Film!
Satyadev Kancharana, who was last seen alongside megastar Chiranjeevi in GodFather, hit the screens with his latest romantic drama titled Gurthunda Seethakalam on December 9. The movie is a Telugu remake of the Kannada film title Love Mocktail, released in 2020.
Directed by Nagasekhar, the movie stars Tamannaah, Megha Akash, Kavya Shetty, and Suhasini Maniratnam among others in key roles. The movie is about the protagonist's quest to find his true love. He meets a girl en-route to his hometown and gets talking to her. He then revisits his past as the movie goes forward. The movie is said to be an emotional rollercoaster for youngsters and is sure going to take them on a trip down memory lane.
A few cinema enthusiasts who have already watched the film a bit earlier than the rest have shared their opinion on Gurthunda Seethakalam through tweets and posts. Take a look at a few tweets that sheds some information on how and what the movie is all about, here:
Gurthunda Seethakalam is based on the original movie by Krishna. The movie is produced by Bhavana Ravi, Nagasekhar, and Ramarao Chintapalli under the Nagasekhar Movies, Manikanta Entertainment, and Sri Vedaakshara Movies banners.
Coming to its technical crew, the movie's cinematography is handled by Satya Hegde and the soundtrack is composed by Kaala Bhairava. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao edited the film. Although the movie's shooting was completed almost a year ago, its theatrical release was postponed several times since February this year. Finally, it took until today for the movie made it to see the light.
