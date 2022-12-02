HIT:2 The Second Case Twitter Review: Tweets To Go Through Before Booking Tickets To Adivi Sesh's Film

Adivi Sesh's HIT:2 or HIT: The Second Case, a sequel to the HIT in 2021, written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu released in theatres all over the world on December 2. The movie is the second installment in the yet-to-be-made sequels under the HITverse. The movie opened to decent word-of-mouth and might make it big if the positive reviews start pouring in.

Hit:2 showcases Adivi Sesh as a cop named Krishna Dev AKA KD, who gets to investigate the brutal murder of a woman named Sanjana. A few days into the case, he discovers that the body parts and the head of the dead body belong to several other women. How KD solves the mystery of this serial killer is to be seen on the big screen.

A few enthusiastic film buffs and fans of the actor have shared their opinion on the film after watching it a bit earlier than the rest. Some of their tweets are given here to make you understand the movie better and to help you decide, before booking your tickets.

Take a look at some of those tweets reviewing the Hit: The Second Case here:

HIT:2 or HIT: The Second Case is a production venture of actor Nani, in association with his cousin, Prashanti Tipirneni. She produced the movie under the Wall Poster Cinema banner while Nani presented it.

The movie stars Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, Posani Krishna Murali, Komalee Prasad, Srikanth Iyengar, Gujjuru Hemanth, and Maganti Srinath among others in crucial roles.

The cinematography was handled by S Manikandan and the movie was edited by Garry BH. Musicians MM Srilekha and Suresh Bobbili composed the tunes in the film while John Stewart Eduri gave the background score. The movie will have several sequels, announced the makers of the film.