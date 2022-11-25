Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam Twitter Review: Allari Naresh's Honest Attempt Wins Praise & Applause!

Written and directed by AR Mohan, Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam is actor Allari Naresh's 59th film that hit the screens on November 25. The movie charts the issues of tribal people of Maredumilli village and their struggles, amidst the backdrop of upcoming elections.

Naresh played the role of an Election Officer in the film who tries to convince the rigid people of the region to take part in voting process but later joins them in the protest demanding basic facilities to the region. Naresh was last seen in 'Naandi', which was also a message-oriented film that became successful at the box office. He has clearly steered away from his regular slapstick comedies and wants to be part of films that offer him challenging roles, going by his selection of scripts oflate.

Going by the trailer, the movie is going to be an interesting drama where villagers turn against politicians, government officials, and the police. Actor Naresh represents them and gets involved in the serious political business that threatens his existence. The trailer also contained thought-provoking dialogues.

A few movie enthusiasts who have watched Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam a bit earlier than others have taken to their social media handles to share their opinion on the film. Take a look at some of those tweets here: