Massraja Ravi Teja's Upcoming Action Film Dhamaka's Trailer To Be Released On December 15!

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, who was last seen on the silver screen in Ramarao On Duty, failed to impress his fans and the moviegoers. Under the direction of Trinadha Rao Nakkina, the actor is all set to hit the screens for Christmas eve with Dhamaka. The movie stars actress Sreeleela as the female lead opposite Ravi Teja.

Dhamaka is touted as a mass-action entertainer film loaded with Ravi Teja's trademark performance and comedy. The makers of the film have announced December 15 as the date for releasing its theatrical trailer, ahead of its grand box-office release. The movie will hit the screens all over the world on December 23.

Announcing the same, the actor posted on his Twitter handle, an image of Dhamaka and wrote, "Dhamaka Trailer on DEC 15th." Ravi Teja has a unique fan base. The actor is liked by fans of all other heroes as well. His versatility, style, dialogue delivery, and performance enthrall the viewers. Ravi Teja's strength lies in portraying characters that are laced with comedy and action. He is one among the Tollywood heroes, who tries to entertain viewers with every film they do and try different scripts.

The movie also has Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Tanikella Bharani, Rao Ramesh, Chirag Jani, Ali, Praveen, Pavithra Lokesh, Tulasi, Rajshree Nair, and Hyper Aadi among others playing important characters.

Talking about the film's technical crew, Karthik Ghattamaneni, who worked as the cinematographer and editor of Karthikeya 2, has wielded the camera for Dhamaka. The movie was edited by Prawin Pudi, and Bheems Ceciroleo composed the film's soundtrack. Dhamaka is written by Trinadha Rao Nakkina and Prasanna Kumar Bezawada.

Abhishek Agarwal and TG Vishwa Prasad produced Dhamaka under the People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.