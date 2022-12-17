Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Revanth Lifts The Winner's Trophy Of This Season; Fans Celebrate!

Amid cheers and anticipation, curtains were finally drawn on the season 6 of the Telugu television's biggest reality show, Bigg Boss 6 Telugu. There is only one day until the grand finale and social media is abuzz with the news that Revanth is confirmed as the season's winner. Since the beginning of the season, Revanth has been rumoured as the winner, and looks like the fans' manifestations have come true. Srihan settled for the runner-up position. Massraja Ravi Teja and actor Nikhil Siddhartha were the guests for the grand finale event.

Revanth, who is the winner of Indian Idol Singing Reality Show Season 9 is roped in for a whopping amount of weekly remuneration for the Bigg Boss Telugu season 6. The Telugu playback singer brought laurels by winning the prestigious Indian Idol show and is the first one from the Telugu-speaking community and the only south Indian to have won the show.

Revanth, as a contestant, is very strong in physical tasks. He is short-tempered, hot-headed, and arrogant. But, he sure is an emotional person as well. He maintained healthy relationships with other housemates. Despite having behavioural issues with others, he has come out strong and as expected, as a winner.

After the leaks suggested Revanth as the winner of the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu show, the fans of the singer have taken social media by storm. They posted content, images, memes, and videos in support of his win.

Among 21 housemates, the top five contestants of the season are Revanth, Srihan, Adi Reddy, Rohit, and Keerthi. While it is rumoured that the elimination of two contestants from the top five will be telecast on Saturday's episode, it is still unsure who goes forward to become the top three housemates.