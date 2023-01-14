Kalyanam Kamaneeyam Twitter Review: Take A Look At The Tweets That Help You Decide Book Your Tickets

Written and directed by Anil Kumar Aalla, Kalyanam Kamaneeyam is a coming of age romantic comedy that made waves among the two star-studded movies for Sankranthi. The movie, which stars youngster Santosh Shoban in the protagonist's role hit the screens on January 14, on the occasion of the festival.

The movie stars Kollywood actress Priya Bhavani Shankar in the female lead's character. The movie charts the journey of an unemployed youngster who falls in love and gets married to a passionate and career-oriented woman. As time goes by, the hero is tormented by his woes that led him to take up a job. Then brews trouble in his paradise. He falls out with his wife and his parents. What he does to win his wife and life back is all about Kalyanam Kamaneeyam.

A few enthusiasts who couldn't wait but see the first day first show of every latest release have shared their opinion on Kalyanam Kamaneeyam through their social media handles on the internet. Take a look at a few such tweets here:

The movie stars Devi Prasad, Kedar Shankar, Pavitra Lokesh, Satyam Rajesh, and Saptagiri among others in crucial roles. The movie's cinematography was rendered by Karthik Gattamaneni and edited by Satya G. Sravan Bharadwaj composed the entire soundtrack of the film. The movie is bankrolled by Prabhas' production house, UV Concepts.